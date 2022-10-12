(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ordered the owners of a former chemical plant to pay Maine $454 million for dumping toxic mercury into a major river, resolving a two-decades long battle over the pollution.
The settlement, approved by the U.S. District Court judge John Woodcock, will require Mallinckrodt US LLC to pay $187 million for mercury remediation in the Penobscot River and contribute another $267 million to independent trusts that will oversee long-term cleanup of the river and surrounding communities.
The deal is aimed at resolving mercury pollution in the river from a now-shuddered chemical plant in Orrington that produced chlorine bleach for the state’s paper mills. Between 1967 to 2000, the company released an estimated 6 to 12 metric tons of mercury into the Penobscot River, according to court filings.
Environmental groups that filed a lawsuit against the company in 2000 praised the court's ruling, which they said will help turn the tide on pollution in the popular waterway.
"For decades, our communities suffered while nothing was done to clean up extensive mercury contamination in the Penobscot River," Jesse Graham, co-director of Maine People’s Alliance, which filed the lawsuit, said in a statement. “It’s long past time for Mallinckrodt to make it right, and this ruling will go a long way toward restoring the Penobscot."
Mitch Bernard, chief counsel for the National Resources Defense Council, said the settlement with Dublin, Ireland-based company "brings a decades-long battle over mercury pollution to an end and moves us closer to a clean and healthy Penobscot River for Maine’s people and wildlife."
“Mallinckrodt caused this pollution, and now they’re finally taking responsibility for helping the river recover," Bernard said.
Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that’s especially dangerous for children and fetuses. It damages the heart, central nervous system and immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Exposure most often comes from eating contaminated fish.
Environmental groups say another source of pollution comes from old mercury thermostats that still hang on the walls of many homes and businesses. When thrown away, they say, mercury seeps into rivers, ponds, lakes and eventually the food chain through contaminated fish.
Maine banned the sale of thermostat switches and other devices containing mercury in 2006 but the law has a number of exemptions and excluded replacement parts.
Another law, signed by then-Gov. John Baldacci, mandates that all mercury thermostats be recycled and requires manufacturers to provide an incentive of $5 per recycled thermostat.