(The Center Square) – Maine Democratic lawmakers are calling for the firing of a top state law enforcement official over his politically-charged social media posts, but Republicans are blasting the move as hypocritical and say it will stifle free speech.
Maine Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin was placed on temporary leave last week, pending an investigation into his social media posts that criticized Democratic President Joe Biden, questioned the usefulness of wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 and sympathized with comments calling for Black Lives Matter protests to be quelled with violence.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, called for the investigation saying she was "troubled and concerned" about the allegations and will "determine whether any state policies were violated."
The move follows calls from more than 60 state lawmakers for Gauvin to be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his controversial posts.
But Republican lawmakers are defending the embattled police chief, and ripping Democrats for what they call a "politicization of public safety."
In a letter to Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck, a group of more than 20 GOP lawmakers praised Gauvin for doing "an admirable job" as chief and said he has "behaved professionally and without favor toward the safety of every person working in visiting the Capitol."
They accused Democrats of trying to stifle free speech and suggested the move was hypocritical as nonpartisan state employees "routinely" express "controversial views" on social media.
"In making public safety partisan, Democrats are asserting that opinions privately expressed contrary to their own is cause for professional sanction," the GOP lawmakers wrote. "If non-partisan employment in state government is contingent upon not having differing opinions, who will be left?"
Gauvin has issued an apology for the posts, saying the comments were "inconsistent' with his professional responsibilities.
"My focus has always been to be fair and support law enforcement professionals," Gauvin wrote in a statement released by the Maine State Police. "I certainly never intended for my social media account to ever bring my commitment to fair and professional law enforcement into question."
Democratic lawmakers responded in a letter to Sauschuck, saying Gauvin's comments were "reprehensible, and his apology utterly insufficient." The letter, which was signed by Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson, said Gauvin's comments have "diminished our trust in his ability to serve in his current role."
"Those who commit to public service are held to a higher standard for public comments," they wrote. "Many of us may never feel safe at the Maine State House facility again so long as Chief Gauvin is in charge of security or a member of the Capitol police."