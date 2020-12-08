(The Center Square) – The state of Maine has placed its first order for a coronavirus vaccine as officials prepare for a nationwide rollout of the new drugs, which could begin as early as next week.
The state's initial allocation from the federal government, about 12,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, will be distributed to several Maine hospitals and long term care facilities if the drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's far less than the 36,000 the federal government said Maine would initially get, but state officials say they expect at least two more similarly sized additional shipments in coming weeks.
At a recent live-streamed news briefing, Gov. Janet Mills complained about being "short changed" by the federal government and said she was disappointed by the smaller shipment.
The FDA meets on Thursday to consider Pfizer's request for emergency authorization to distribute the new vaccine, which it says has proven more than 90% effective in trials.
Maine also expected to get 35,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Cambridge-based Moderna, whose request for emergency authorization goes before the FDA next week.
Under the state's blueprint for distribution, front-line health care workers and elderly residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities and other high-risk groups will be among the first to receive the vaccine.
Most Mainers won't get access to the vaccine until next year, state officials have cautioned.
On Tuesday, the United Kingdom began inoculating people using Pfizer's vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use. If the FDA approves the vaccine this week, state governments expect to begin inoculating people beginning next week.
The rollout of vaccines comes amid rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations caused by a second wave of the outbreak.
Federal and state health officials are warning of several difficult weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases surge in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday travel.
Like the rest of the country, Maine has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Public health officials in Maine have reported more than 13,775 cases of the coronavirus and 227 deaths since the outbreak began. On Monday, the state reported its highest daily case number, or 427 new positive tests.
Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is calling for more federal funding and resources to help the state "achieve our goals of vaccinating with velocity and equity that much more quickly and effectively."
"To do things like making sure we have a sufficient number of vaccinators, making sure we’ve got the right IT systems to keep track and remind people when they need to get the second dose, ensuring we have resources to set up the types of vaccine clinics," Shah told ABC’s Good Morning America on Saturday.
Regardless, Shah said he is confident Maine will be able to deal with the logistical challenges of vaccinating its citizenry, with or without more federal assistance.
"We want to make sure that as soon as the baton gets handed to us, we’re ready to run,” he said.