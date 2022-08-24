(The Center Square) – A Maine panel has recommended spending $62.1 million next year to hire public defenders to represent indigent suspects in the state’s court system – more than twice what the state typically spends.
The proposal by Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services calls for doubling its $28.1 billion budget to defend adults and children charged with crimes, child custody cases and mental health commitments. The money would pay for opening four new public defender offices, including two offering representation to criminal suspects, and boosting attorneys' compensation.
Commissioner Josh Tardy said the shortage of public defenders in Maine has reached a "critical point" where some defendants may not be represented. He said the onus is on Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature to provide the necessary funding.
"We know we are at a critical point and at some point, the appropriators are going to have to acknowledge that and provide the funds or the system will collapse," he said during Monday's hearing.
Maine is the only state with no court-appointed lawyers for criminal defendants who can't afford representation, a right that is guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment.
The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, created in 2009, provides access to about 280 private practice lawyers who accept court-appointed criminal cases.
But critics say the agency is chronically underfunded and a recent watchdog investigation revealed that major felony cases have been assigned to private attorneys who didn't meet the state's minimum practice standards.
Earlier this year, Mills signed a bill to spend $966,000 to create a small public defender's office and hire five full-time attorneys to represent indigent clients.
Advocates had been pushing for a much larger allocation that would have provided more than $21 million to create a larger public defender office and provide pay raises for lawyers.
The hiring plan has been put on hold amid a dispute over how much the attorneys should be compensated.
The commission recommended raising pay for court-appointed attorneys from $80 to $150 an hour. The raises would cost about $21.4 million a year, according to the panel.
In 2020, the commission spent more than $16.5 million to hire private attorneys through the program, according to the state Attorney General's office.
Meanwhile, the state is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine on behalf of several criminal defendants who claim they didn't receive adequate representation.
The legal challenge alleges that Maine is violating the state and federal constitutions "by failing to set and enforce standards for attorneys who participate in the state’s program, failing to monitor and evaluate these attorneys, failing to ensure adequate funding to the program, and failing to provide training to these attorneys."
The state currently pays private attorneys $60 per hour, including their expenses, to provide legal representation to indigent clients through the commission.
The attorney general's office sought to have the case dismissed, but in June a Superior Court judge disagreed and ordered the case to proceed to trial.