(The Center Square) – A Maine legislative panel has rejected a proposed legal fund to buoy lobstermen whose livelihoods could be impacted by pending new federal regulations.
The Committee on Marine Resources voted Tuesday to reject a proposal to divert fees that the state imposes on the commercial fishing industry into a legal defense fund to help lobstermen fight the new regulations.
The proposal's sponsor, Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, said the lobster industry is embroiled in multiple legal challenges over the new regulations and needs financial assistance. He said the new fund would be paid for by the industry by diverting more than $3 million a year in annual fees and surcharges that the state imposes on lobstermen.
"It won’t cost the state or the taxpayers a penny from the general fund," Faulkingham, a lobsterman, said in recent testimony. "This is the industry asking to use some of its own money as a funding source for it’s necessary legal defense."
The new regulations, which are aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
They will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed a lawsuit in September seeking to block the regulations, which it says will cost the commercial fishing industry upwards of $80 million.
A U.S. District Court judge in October blocked the new rules from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court, saying the plaintiffs have a "strong enough likelihood of success" over claims related to the seasonal closure. But a federal appeals court issued a ruling that reinstated the seasonal closure provision, set to go into effect on May 1.
Despite the panel's rejection of the legal defense fund, it approved a proposal last week to create a $30 million relief fund to provide financial help to the state's lobster industry.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, said the fund would be available to an estimated 3,000 lobstermen "to mitigate negative financial impacts experienced by individuals and businesses involved in the state's fixed-gear fishing industry."
The wrangling over financial assistance for the state's lobstermen comes after the industry reported a record hall last year.
In 2021, Maine lobstermen reported landings valued at more than $725 million, the largest increase in the history of the state's fishery.