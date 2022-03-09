(The Center Square) – Maine's child-care workers and early educators could be getting a pay raise under a plan that's aimed at easing chronic staffing shortages.
The legislation, filed by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, calls for spending $5 million a year to ease the shortage of workers by boosting wages and training for early childhood educators. On Tuesday, the bill was unanimously approved by the Legislature’s Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said she supports Fecteau's proposal and praised the committee for advancing the legislation.
“We know that lack of quality affordable child care prevents people from taking jobs, from starting new businesses, from moving to rural communities, and it deprives kids of important developmental care," Mills said in a statement. "We’ve worked hard to train more child care workers and to pay them what they deserve, and we’ve built new child-care facilities and created more child-care slots to better serve Maine families, but we can do more."
Fecteau's proposal, which must still be approved by the full House and Senate, would also create new scholarships and apprenticeship programs to attract more child-care workers.
Funding for the proposal would come from Maine's $1 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Overall, the state is getting about $120 million in federal funding for expanding child care programs through the pandemic relief law.
A law signed by Mills in July overhauled the state's early schooling system, which provides child care from birth to 5 years old for Maine families that meet federal poverty guidelines.
Earlier this year, Mills directed $20 million in federal funding to expanding infant and toddler care and pre-kindergarten programs run by public schools.
Mills has also proposed spending another $12 million to increase pay for child-care workers and early educators as part of a supplemental budget being considered by lawmakers.
Like many states, Maine is struggling to provide child-care services for working families who are returning to their jobs as the threat of the pandemic subsides.
The average wage for a child-care worker in Maine is about $12.80 an hour; while the average hourly wage for all workers in Maine is more than $24 an hour, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Deborah Arcaro, with the Family Child Care Association of Maine, said the lack of affordable, accessible, and quality child care continues to hurt many working families.
"Without available quality care, parents’ choices are limited to leaving their children in care that they deem to be substandard, or leaving the workforce to stay home and care for their children," she said.