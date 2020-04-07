(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that the state will open up two alternative care sites to handle patients as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to increase.
One of the alternative health sites will be a 100-bed facility at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The second site will be located at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and will have at least 50 additional beds.
“I hope we never need to use these alternative care sites, but we cannot afford to wait to find out,” Mills said in news release. “Establishing them now will ensure that, if the need does arise, we will be prepared and Maine people will receive appropriate care.”
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention are partnering with MaineHealth, Northern Light Health, Central Maine Healthcare, MaineGeneral Health and the Maine Hospital Association. The Maine National Guard and the Maine Emergency Management Agency are providing logistical support.
The modeling shows the state’s crucial care capacity will be enough to handle acute coronavirus cases in most scenarios but staffing and geography distribution could be a challenge.
State officials reported two additional deaths and 20 new cases Tuesday to bring the total number of deaths to 12 and cases 591.
“Maine’s high-quality hospitals have ably managed the influx of COVID-19 patients to date,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. “But this pandemic rivals all others of the last century in its spread and impact.”
The sites are expected to be ready as soon as next week, according to a statement from Mills.
The governor also issued an executive order that will allow more health care professionals to offer telehealth options to patients. Mills issued an executive order March 20 that covered doctors, nurses and physician assistants. The order issued Tuesday will cover psychologists, social workers and physical therapists.
The order also extends the expirations dates of licenses through the Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation for 30 days after the end of the coronavirus emergency if the license expires during the emergency. The order also waives education requirements for licenses through March 20 of next year.
Department of Professional and Financial Regulation Commissioner Anne Head said the coronavirus pandemic had made it challenging for health care professionals to complete their licensing requirements.
“This action also ensures that Mainers can access a broader range of health care services via telehealth, minimizing in-person visits to comply with physical distancing guidelines,” Head said.