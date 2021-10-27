(The Center Square) – Maine health officials are taking steps to improve oversight of child abuse and neglect in response to recommendations made by an independent panel following a spike of child deaths.
The changes include "strengthening communications and coordination with child welfare partners, improving engagement with families and parents, and updating policies for standby and after-hours staffing," according to Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.
Lambrew said the steps being taken by the Mills administration will "strengthen collaboration among partners who can help keep children safe and advance our work to improve the child welfare system now and over the long term."
Another step the agency will take includes hiring parents with "lived experience" in child abuse and neglect to help develop a new parent mentoring program.
The changes were prompted by a report from Casey Family Services, a national child welfare research organization, which conducted an investigation into the deaths of five Maine children in June at the hands of their parents in a single month.
The group identified a number of deficiencies with the state's child protective care system, ranging from staffing shortages to a lack of communication between investigating agencies.
It recommended improved communication between law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare agencies to investigate allegations of suspected child abuse or neglect, and enlisting more child welfare workers to reduce overall caseloads. It also called for more engagement between parents and the child welfare system.
The investigation came in response to a series of high profile child deaths, including the fatal beating of a 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy whose mother was charged with his death.
There have been at least 143 child deaths in Maine since 2007, according to a report released in September by the state.
Of those, at least 30 were determined by the state's medical examiner to be homicides while 26 were deemed "accidental" and another 18 attributed to sudden unexplained infant death.
The remaining child deaths were a result of co-sleeping, when a sleeping adult accidentally smothers an infant, according to the agency.
Officials with Mills' administration are vowing to implement the committee's recommendations and continue improving the child welfare system.
"There is no higher priority than keeping Maine children safe," Todd Landry, director of the Office of Child and Family Services, said in a statement. "Our child welfare staff are devoted to this responsibility and we continue to do all we can to support them in their critical work, including incorporating Casey’s science-based recommendations into our ongoing improvements."