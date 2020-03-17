(The Center Square) – Maine residents who access Medicaid through the MaineCare program will have a host of new protections starting Wednesday as part of the state’s efforts to allay the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it would implement emergency rules, including waiving copays, allowing for early refills of prescriptions, and waiving prior authorization for asthma- and immune-related drugs, among other steps.
"We are acting swiftly to maintain Maine people's access to health care coverage, nutritious food, and support for basic necessities in the face of COVID-19, while also safeguarding their health and the health of our valued employees," DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.
The department is also changing rules to expand the ability for medical professionals to prescribe medications via telehealth consultations.
While DHHS offices remain open, the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that it was closing all of its offices. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a news release that he would be working with lawmakers to ensure there won’t be negative repercussions for any vehicle or driving documents that expire during the closure.
“During this time, residents will not be able to obtain Real ID credentials, first-time credentials, or new registrations,” the release from the BMV stated.
Meanwhile, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced late Monday that she and legislative leaders had reached an agreement on a $73 million supplemental budget proposal to help combat the spread of the virus and its impact on the state economy.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is to receive $1 million of the new funds, and in combination with federal dollars, use it to expand its ability to do testing for the virus. There’s also $15 million for direct health care providers, $38 million for public education and $10 million to improve highways, roads and bridges.
The proposal puts $17.4 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund, which Mills’ office described as a move to insulate against future revenue losses related to the virus.
“This revised proposal represents a bipartisan effort to strengthen the State’s ability to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Maine,” Mills said. “It takes strong steps to boost Maine’s health care system in support of our most vulnerable citizens, support the Maine CDC, and prepare for the very real prospect of an economic downturn related to the virus.”
Both Democratic and Republican leaders in the Legislature endorsed the spending plan.
“The legislation is a bipartisan effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham said. “It represents a shared commitment to acting swiftly and decisively to try and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”
According to the Maine CDC, there have been 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and nine presumed positives. No one has died from COVID-19 in the state to date.
Symptoms are mild in most people who contract the disease. Symptoms can be more severe in the elderly and people with other health conditions.