(The Center Square) – As the state ramps up its response to the coronavirus emergency, Gov. Janet Mills has announced an online resource that can connect residents with ways to contribute to the effort.
“The kindness and generosity of Maine people during this challenging time is nothing short of inspiring,” Mills said in a news release. “I want to thank all of you for stepping up with innovative solutions to ensure your neighbors and fellow citizens have what they need. This resource will help those looking to lend a hand and encourage more Maine people to target their skills, resources, and time in the most effective and safe ways to do the most good for our state.”
Maine is currently under a "stay at home" order issued by Mills in the hopes of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus. The latest information from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the state has 470 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and has seen 10 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Mills also announced over the weekend that President Donald Trump has granted her request for a major disaster declaration for the state.
“I welcome this support from the Federal government," she said in a news release. "It will bolster the response of our State agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public’s health and safety during these unprecedented times."
The website announced by Mills outlines four primary ways people can offer support:
• Donations to the United Way or the Maine Community Foundation: “While all Maine people are responding to challenges from COVID-19, for some it is a matter of actual survival,” said Steve Rowe, president of the Maine Community Foundation. “If ever there was a time to help our vulnerable neighbors, this is it.”
• Supporting the Health Care and Medical Response: People are asked to donate medical supplies like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), through an online form. Those with requisite medical training are also asked to volunteer. The site also has a link to direct people on how to donate blood.
• Supporting Local Small Businesses: Given COVID-19’s devastating effects on many of the state’s retailers and restaurants, people can support them through the PayitForwardMaine initiative, while still heeding social distancing and conducting transactions online or using pickup and delivery services.
• Mainers Connecting with Mainers: Most importantly, the governor is calling on people to stay in touch with family, friends and loved ones through phone calls, video tools like Face Time or Zoom, and social media.