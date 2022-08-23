(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote.
The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative for about 2,000 registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations.
At least 1,108 of the hospital’s registered nurses voted against decertifying the union while 387 nurses voted in favor of decertification, according to preliminary results that must still be certified by the National Labor Relations Board.
The decertification vote came more than a year after 57% of nurses voted to unionize. The Maine union is an affiliate of National Nurses United, one of the largest nurses unions.
New rules adopted by the labor relations board in 2020 allow unionized workers to request a decertification vote, but they must wait at least a year after the initial certification vote to put the referendum up for consideration by its membership.
The nurses who pushed for the vote were backed by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which argued that the initial certification vote was approved by a "dubious" mail voting process. The decertification vote next month will be held in person at several locations.
The foundation says it has provided legal advice to public sector workers in several states – including Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Massachusetts – to "remove unwanted unions" from hospitals and other health care settings.
"No healthcare worker should be subject to the monopoly control of a union that they don’t believe serves their interests," Mark Mix, the group's president, said in a statement prior to last week's vote.
The group argued that mail balloting elections "benefit union organizers" because of lower turnout among voters. It also claimed that mail balloting results in "post office errors that disenfranchise workers" and alleged that union organizers engage in "ballot harvesting," which "undermined the privacy of workers’ votes."
Mary Kate O'Sullivan, a member of the union's collective bargaining team, criticized the group as a "right wing out of state organization that goes around trying to get workers to decertify their unions."
"They thought because we were a new union, thev could manipulate Maine Med nurses and overturn our 2021 election," she said. "But we just showed them the door."
A spokesman for the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment.
While the nurses have had union representation for more than a year, they have still yet to finalize a contract with the Maine Medical Center. That has led to recent job actions with nurses calling for improved working conditions and other workplace issues.