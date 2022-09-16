(The Center Square) – Nurses at Maine's largest hospital system have agreed to a tentative three-year contract on the heels of a decertification push by non-union workers.
The deal, which must still be ratified, covers registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Details of the agreement were not released, but the union leaders said it covers issues such as wages, benefits, patient and workplace safety and labor conditions.
Mary Kate O’Sullivan, a member the union's collective bargaining team, said in a statement that the contract, once ratified, will bring "positive changes" for "nurses and patients alike" and noted that the push for an agreement was years in the making.
Approval of the contract comes more than a month after nurses voted to uphold their representation by the Maine State Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United, one of the nation's largest nurse unions. At least 1,108 nurses voted against decertifying the union, while 387 nurses voted in favor of decertification, union officials said.
Rules adopted by the National Labor Relations Board in 2020 allow unionized workers to request a decertification vote, but they must wait at least a year after the initial certification vote to put the referendum up for consideration by its membership.
The nurses who pushed for the vote were backed by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which argued that the initial certification vote was approved by a "dubious" mail voting process. The decertification vote next month will be held in person at several locations.
The foundation argued that mail balloting elections "benefit union organizers" because of lower turnout among voters. It also claimed that mail balloting results in "post office errors that disenfranchise workers" and alleged that union organizers engage in "ballot harvesting" which "undermined the privacy of workers’ votes."
The group has provided legal advice to public sector workers in other states – including Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Massachusetts – in an effort to "remove unwanted unions" from hospitals and other health care settings.
The lack of a contract led to recent job actions with nurses calling for improved working conditions and other workplace issues.