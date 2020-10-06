(The Center Square) – With COVID-19 on the rise in southern parts of Maine, it’s raising questions about how serious it may get, its impact on the election and the economy, and how the state may respond to a potential surge.
Towns and cities across the state have had to furlough employees and go without resources to stem the financial fallout caused by the initial outbreaks, and preventing further escalation is key to economic recovery.
Municipalities are keeping health and safety paramount, Eric Conrad, director of Communication & Educational Services at the Maine Municipal Association, told The Center Square.
“From a municipal viewpoint, our members are focused on dealing with the impact at hand,” Conrad said. “There’s so much on the table right now local government-wise, such as hold a major election with an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, plus opening new polling places where voters will need to mask, have social distancing and so on. Municipal first responders, such as EMTs, police and paramedics, have been the points of the spear in helping people with COVID. And there has been a major financial impact on towns and cities, which provide crucial services that people cannot live without – like road maintenance and snow plowing in the winter.”
Local jurisdictions have sought further financial relief in a new COVID-19 stimulus package.
“Maine towns and cities need this to avoid steeper cuts that will affect many residents,” Conrad said.
When a new round of financial relief may be passed is unclear.
“Having said that, if a bigger outbreak comes along, they will handle it to the best of their ability,” Conrad said. “Municipal government and state government are working together pretty well right now. Nothing is perfect, but towns and cities have once again demonstrated that they are reliable partners for the State of Maine and the federal government.”
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, told the Portland Press Herald that individual measures are most effective in preventing community spread of the coronavirus and if regularly used, could prevent more lockdowns.