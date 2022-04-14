(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are moving to restrict the importation of construction debris from other states to help reduce the amount of trash going into its landfills.
A proposal approved by the Legislature and awaiting Gov. Janet Mills' signature will prohibit out-of-state trash construction debris, prohibit waste companies from counting trash as recycling, and set new requirements for the expansion and licensing of state-owned landfills.
The state Senate unanimously approved the legislation last week. The House of Representatives approved the bill on Monday with a 102-25 vote, sending it to Mills' desk.
Maine law restricts out-of-state waste, but the loophole allows the outside trash to be reclassified as Maine refuse if it is initially processed at a Lebanon recycling facility before heading to the Juniper Ridge landfill.
The state-owned facility, which is operated by Casella Waste Management, gets more than 90% of its construction waste from Massachusetts and other states.
Environmental groups back efforts to close the loophole, saying the state shouldn't be used as a dumping ground for construction companies from neighboring states.
Maine also needs to begin reducing how much trash it puts into landfills, the groups say, which devalue surrounding properties, impede economic development, and bring odor, noise and pollution.
The proposal is opposed by solid waste, building and construction companies who say it would cost jobs and lead to the closing of waste processing facilities.
The pro-business Maine Chamber of Commerce also opposes the legislation, arguing that increased disposal fee costs would be shouldered by the state's employers.
"The cost of doing business in Maine already is high and every little bit adds up, including increased disposal fees," Ben Gilman, an attorney with the chamber, said in recent testimony opposing the measure. "Solid waste is part of our culture and we all want to deal with it in an economical and environmentally sensitive manner."
To be sure, the state is likely to take a financial hit for blocking out-of-state waste at the Juniper Ridge landfill if Mills signs the legislation as expected.
A fiscal note attached to the bill noted that the state would see a more than $156,000 drop in revenue from tipping fees in the next fiscal year, and about $375,000 less a year after that.
If the bill becomes a law, the changes would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.