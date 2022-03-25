(The Center Square) – Winner-take-all election systems in cities and towns would be replaced with ranked choice voting under a proposal being advanced by lawmakers in Maine.
On Wednesday, the state House of Representatives voted 76-61 to approve a measure that would authorize local governments to use ranked choice for municipal elections. The bill must still be approved by the Senate before heading to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' desk for consideration.
Both chambers are led by Democrats.
Maine's system, approved by voters in 2016, was used in the 2020 presidential election and several congressional races; it has survived repeal efforts and legal challenges.
A handful of Maine cities have authorized ranked choice voting for local elections through their charters, but a majority of the state's 488 cities and towns don't have that option.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, said allowing local governments to use ranked choice voting would give them more options to improve elections. He said the legislation isn't a mandate.
"It does not require any municipality to do anything that it is not already doing," Berry said in remarks ahead of the vote. "By passing this bill ... we can give local control to those 413 non-chartered municipalities."
But Rep. Jon Connor, R-Lewiston, argued that ranked choice voting has made political races "more divisive, not less" and said extending it to local governments would allow political activists "to canvas the state and rewrite the rules of our town meeting communities."
"This is a bill that seems written for political operatives to exploit at the expense of our small Maine communities and I for one will not be party to it," he said in remarks.
Unlike the winner-take-all voting system, ranked choice requires voters to list candidates in order of preference. The system comes into play in crowded races when no candidate gets 50% of the votes. When that happens, the candidate who got the least votes is eliminated and their votes reallocated and re-tabulated until someone wins a majority.
Supporters of ranked choice say it ensures that winning candidates have broad support and gives voters the option of multiple choices.
Critics say ranked choice voting is too confusing and unconstitutional. They argue that the winner-take-all-system is the best way to elect leaders, and extending it to the state and local elections would lead to political shenanigans.
The voting system helped Democratic Rep. Jared Golden defeat Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in 2018, sparking a legal battle over the results that was eventually tossed out.
The Maine Republican Party sued unsuccessfully to try to stop the state from using ranked choice in the 2020 election. It was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
While some U.S. cities have used ranked choice voting for years, Maine is the only state to make the switch broadly.
In 2019, lawmakers in at least 22 states introduced bills to adopt various forms of ranked choice voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In Massachusetts voters rejected a proposal in the 2020 elections to replace the state's winner-take-all system with ranked choice voting.