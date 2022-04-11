(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are moving to ban pesticides containing so-called "forever" chemicals that have been linked to cancer and other serious ailments.
A proposal approved by the state House of Representatives would gradually phase out the sale of pesticides that "intentionally" contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, by 2030. The bill narrowly passed on a vote of 75-61, with most Democrats and a few Republicans supporting it.
Supporters of the restrictions say phasing out use of the toxic compounds – which have been used to make products from non-stick frying pans to clothing – will protect the state's environment and food that is grown locally.
"We need to prevent further PFAS contamination, and this bill gets the most toxic items off the shelves now," state Rep. Margaret O’Neil, D-Saco, the bill's sponsor, said in remarks on Thursday. "We are spending millions of dollars to clean this up and provide relief, and there is no justification for PFAS to be intentionally applied on food or farmland."
Republicans spoke out against the measure, with at least one GOP lawmaker suggesting it would turn over regulation of pesticides in the state to environmental activists.
The proposal has also drawn opposition from farming groups such as the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, which testified against it at a recent hearing before the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.
Eric Venturini, the group's executive director, told members of the committee that imposing the restrictions would "put Maine ahead of the science, and will put Maine farmers under a regulatory burden that their competitors across the country are not under – putting Maine farmers at a competitive disadvantage."
Maine has been exploring plans to expand testing and remediation of PFAS in response to recent studies showing elevated levels of the compounds on farms and in private drinking water wells. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is conducting PFAS testing on farms and other sites in at least 35 communities.
Maine lawmakers are debating a separate proposal that would ban the use of sludge or sludge-derived compost on farms unless it has been tested for contamination.
PFAS have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to degrade. Among humans, research has found potential links between high levels of PFAS and illnesses, ranging from kidney cancer to high cholesterol and problems in pregnancies.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set its PFAS standards three years ago, classifying the compounds as an "emerging contaminant" linked to liver cancer and other serious health problems. There are currently no federal standards for PFAS in drinking water, but guidelines set a combined limit of 70 parts per trillion.
Dozens of states are weighing plans to eliminate PFAS in food packaging and other products, in addition to setting limits on the level of contaminants in drinking water.