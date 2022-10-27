(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook County that will generate enough power for about 900,000 homes, and another project to build a transmission corridor to send the renewable energy to the regional grid.
Two companies – LS Power Base of New York and Longroad Energy’s King Pine Wind of Massachusetts – were awarded the projects as part of a competitive bidding process that got underway earlier this year. The transmission line will cost an estimated $2.8 billion, but the wind power project is expected to provide a savings of $1.08 billion, regulators said.
Combined, the net cost of the two projects is an estimated $1.8 billion over a 30-year period, according to the commission.
PUC chairman Philip Bartlett said the projects will provide "significant benefits" to Maine and the region, including new jobs, more property tax revenue for cities and towns, and the "environmental benefits from new renewable energy displacing fossil fuels."
"The influx of renewable energy into the regional grid will also place downward pressure on electricity prices, benefiting consumers in Maine and throughout New England. Importantly, these benefits will accrue to Maine whether we pay for this line or someone else does," Bartlett said in a statement.
Still, it's not clear who will fund the project and how much Maine's energy consumers will ultimately be asked to pay. For that reason, the commission has declined to rule on whether the project is in the public interest until it gets more information on who will be looking to tap into the renewable energy.
Members of the panel said there will likely be interest from neighboring Massachusetts, which is looking for partners to bring more renewable energy into the state to meet its environmental mandates.
Maine has set aggressive goals to get more power from the sun and wind in coming years as it seeks to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2020, about 80% of Maine's electricity net generation came from renewable energy resources, with hydroelectric power providing the largest share at 34%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A four-year climate change plan, signed by Gov. Janet Mills a year ago, commits the state to taking ambitious steps to meet those goals, including expansion of wind and solar power, getting more electric vehicles on the road and improving energy efficiency.
Approval of the new projects comes as Mills, a Democrat, fights for reelection against former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who has criticized her administration's support for offshore wind.
LePage has said if elected he would push for extending a ban on offshore wind projects in state waters to include federal waters, which extend up to hundred miles offshore.