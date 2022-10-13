(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit.
In an order issued Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Protection says it has formally rejected a previously submitted application for a key water quality certificate for the Shawmut Dam but will allow the owners to submit a new application that includes updated plans for protecting endangered Atlantic salmon.
The agency said the decision was based on "significant new information" submitted to federal regulators by dam owner Brookfield Renewable that included a new plan for protecting salmon spawning areas along the river.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has licensing authority over hydroelectric dams, is reviewing a license request for operators of the Shawmut Dam. But approval of the FERC license renewal hinges on issuance of a state permit, which was denied by the Maine DEP amid concerns that the dam was impacting Atlantic salmon's spawning habits.
The issue has become a political hot potato for Mills, who is running for another term amid a challenge from former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in the Nov. 8 general election.
Last month, LePage held a press conference where he blasted Mills for denying the permit and claimed the decision will lead to the closure of the mill and the loss of hundreds of jobs.
He argued that the state should be willing to accept Brookfield’s fish passage proposals allowing an estimated 96% of the Atlantic salmon headed upstream, compared to the 99% Maine is seeking.
In response, the Mills campaign accused LePage of resorting to "scare tactics" to win votes ahead of the election and said the governor "will not allow" the saw mill to be shut down.
Environmental groups say the Atlantic salmon – protected under the federal Endangered Species Act – is threatened by dam operations which prevent the fish from migrating safely from the ocean to spawning and rearing areas in the upper Kennebec River watershed.
A coalition of environmental groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation of Maine, have called for the removal of four dams on the Kennebec between Waterville and Skowhegan.
But the lumber and paper industry has long been influential in Maine politics, and Mills has been forced to respond to claims that her administration's actions could shutter the mill that employs more than 735 workers.
In a statement, DEP said the order "does not change the dam’s current operation" and reiterated that Mills has "made clear that she will not support any action in the relicensing process that would jeopardize the future of the Sappi Mill."