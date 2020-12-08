(The Center Square) – As states formulate plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines, Maine officials are charting how to effectively distribute the inoculations, which could become available in the next few months.
“It is evident that the most high-risk people will be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine,” Dr. Noah Nesin, president of the Maine Public Health Association, told The Center Square by email. “The first tier will likely be first responders, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable people living in congregate settings, like nursing homes. Maine CDC has also emphasized equity in its planning for distribution of the vaccine, and I think it is likely that they will work to provide vaccination as early as possible for those who have experienced the most significant negative disparities in the pandemic.”
With millions of doses needed, concerns have been raised about having an adequate supply.
“Over the course of months, it looks like there will be enough,” said Nesin, who also is a family doctor and the chief medical officer at Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor.
“With two vaccines currently likely to be approved and at least one more with promising results that likelihood is greater than if there were only one option," Nesin said.
Which vaccine is used will be determined mostly by availability, Nesin said.
“It makes sense, for instance, that the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, might be used for health care providers whereas the Moderna vaccine, which can be simply refrigerated for up to 30 days, may be used for immunization of the general public (distribution logistics will be more straightforward),” said Nesin in the email.
Coordination will be a key factor in distribution plans.
“Maine CDC has already been collaborating with stakeholders across the state in preparation for immunization efforts, including pediatricians, family physicians, hospital systems, Tribal liaisons, the Public Health Nursing program, state and local emergency management agencies, and community vaccinators,” Nesin said.
“This has been enhanced because there had already been collaboration around maintaining routine vaccinations during the pandemic and the promotion of influenza vaccine this fall. Communication has been ongoing," Nesin said.
The Kaiser Family Foundation called Maine’s Covid-19 vaccination plans among the best, The Portland Press Herald reported.
“I think this is due both to the high level of transparency that the Maine CDC has practiced and their comprehensive advanced planning,” Nesin said.
The Maine medical community is continuing to monitor the latest vaccine developments.
“Maine’s public health experts and advocates will not promote a vaccine unless we are convinced that it is safe and effective,” Nesin said. “Those with the appropriate expertise, and independence, uniformly consider these vaccines to be very promising and once the data from the trials is public, it will be analyzed by independent, non-proprietary experts so that we can all be reassured about the safety and effectiveness."
“While we await the vaccine and even after we receive it, we must persist in our infection control measures (masks, distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds) in order to prevent spread of the disease and to save lives,” Nesin said.