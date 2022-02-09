(The Center Square) – A key legislative committee in Maine has approved a proposal that would make it a crime for anyone to threaten or intimidate election workers.
The proposal – approved by the Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs – will make it a crime for anyone to interfere "by force, violence, intimidation or any physical act" with a state, county or local election official in the performance of their duty.
The measure must still be approved by the full legislature and Gov. Janet Mills.
Before voting to advance the bill, committee members amended the proposal to make the violations a misdemeanor, not a felony, as originally proposed.
Backers of the legislation say toughening the penalties would improve safety for election workers, who have increasingly faced threats and intimidation from politicians and voters upset over the outcomes of recent elections.
"Those who toil to make our elections in Maine safe and secure should be confident they are safe and secure themselves," Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, D-South Portland, a co-sponsor of the measure, said in recent testimony.
Kate Dufour, with the Maine Municipal Association, said approval of the protections would send a "strong message" that the state won't tolerate threats or intimidation against those who safeguard the state's election system.
"With the use of social media to spread information – accurate or not – some residents believe election staff are resorting to unscrupulous practices to advance a predetermined outcome, which has led to an increase of threats to the individuals trusted to conduct our elections," she said in recent testimony on the bill.
Civil liberties groups argue that increasing penalties for threats and intimidation from a misdemeanor to a felony charge won't make election workers safer or improve integrity. They pushed to reduce the charges to a misdemeanor.
The legislation is backed by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who has also cited a rise in documented threats against the election officials throughout the country.
Supporters say at least two Maine election clerks have been threatened in recent years, but haven't provided details about the incidents or say if they are being investigated.
A June 2020 report by the Brennan Center for Justice found that one in three election workers feel unsafe on the job, while many others are concerned about threats to their lives.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice created a special task force to deal with the rising number of reported threats against election workers.
Many of the incidents were fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections, the agency said.