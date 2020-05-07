(The Center Square) – Maine officials continue to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with more testing and an economic recovery committee.
The state is partnering with IDEXX Laboratories, a Maine-based company, to increase testing throughout the state, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday. The state will be able to test 7,000 residents a week, an increase from the state’s current testing capacity of 2,000 a week.
“This changes everything,” Mills said. “Now we are poised to more than triple the state’s testing capacity, remove testing barriers for health care providers, and make sure that anyone who needs a test can get one.”
Since the pandemic began, 1,330 Maine residents have tested positive for the virus and 62 people have died. So far, 190 people have died and 787 have recovered, according to Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The pandemic has also affected the economy as some businesses were closed to prevent the virus’ spread.
The 37-member Economic Recovery Committee is studying ways to alleviate damage to the economy. Mills appointed Laurie Lachance, former Maine State economist and president of Thomas College in Waterville, and Josh Broder, CEO of Tilson, to chair the committee.
“This pandemic is wreaking havoc on our national economy and dealing heavy losses to businesses of all sizes and millions of people who find themselves newly unemployed,” Mills said. “Like all states, Maine will be impacted both in the short- and long-term.”
The committee is expected to hold its first meeting as soon as possible and will give a preliminary report to state officials by July 15. The committee will give its final report on Dec. 1.
The coronavirus pandemic has strained Maine’s Department of Labor, leading to intermittent telephone outages and staffing issues as a record number of people filed for unemployment in March, Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in testimony to the state Committee on Housing and Labor.
The week Mills declared a civil emergency, 21,459 Maine residents filed new unemployment claims, up from 634 new claims the week before the coronavirus crisis began, Fortman said.
But it was on March 31, the Monday after the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act (CARES) was approved by Congress, that the labor department was flooded with calls.
“The 800 line received a quarter million calls for the day, and we had over one million hits on our website,” Fortman told the committee. “This staggering volume overwhelmed the state communications network, which led to intermittent phone and network outages statewide.”
The Labor Department is hiring 138 staff members to help with the large number of claims.