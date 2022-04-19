(The Center Square) – Maine could propel itself into the global space race with a plan to create a new public-private partnership to launch small satellites into orbit.
A proposal approved by state Legislature would create the Maine Space Corporation to rope in federal funding and private investment to expand innovation and economic development in the state's air and space industry. The measure must still be approved by Gov. Janet Mills to become law.
The corporation would be overseen by a 15-member board appointed by the governor, private universities and aerospace companies, according to the proposal.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said Maine is well-positioned to be a manufacturing and technology center for nano-satellites with private investors already pledging to put money behind the effort.
"Those private investors believe Maine is serious about this development and believe a coordinating council is crucial to ensure we aren’t slowed down by communication or a bureaucratic problem," she said. "Time is of the essence, and Maine needs a spaceport corporation to lead and seize this once-in-a-generation economic opportunity."
Emily Dwinnells, a project director at the NASA-funded Maine Space Grant Consortium, said in recent years the space industry has shifted from massive government funded projects to commercial industry leadership, which is providing more opportunities for private companies and states to get involved in the work.
"Advances in technology have significantly increased the performance and reduced the cost of space systems componentry and launch," she said in recent testimony.
"This in turn has lowered capital requirements and barriers to entry, attracting a wave of commercial participants to enter the market across the globe and here at home in Maine unleashing a significant influx of private capital to fuel innovation and unlock value across the value chain," she added.
Maine's geographic location in the Northeast gives it "a clear pathway" for launching rockets and satellites into polar orbit, which could make the state a "viable player in the rapidly emerging New Space economy," Dwinnells said.
A recent analysis estimated that the aerospace industry could eventually boost Maine’s gross domestic product by up to $1.5 billion annually, supporters said.
Another backer of the plan, Dr. Terry Shehata, executive director of the Maine Space Grant Consortium, a NASA-funded nonprofit group, said the creation of a space corporation would be about more than firing off rockets and satellites.
"It is about engaging students, researchers, businesses, state and local governments, and communities across the three segments of the new space economy value chain and the underlying infrastructure needed to support these segments," Shehata said in testimony on the bill.
A fiscal note was attached to the bill so the proposal would have no immediate impact on the state's finances.