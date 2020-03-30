(The Center Square) – Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating the delivery Monday of a shipment of personal protective equipment that will help its frontline medical workers in the effort to avoid infection as they cope with patients infected by the novel coronavirus.
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah warned during a daily briefing on the outbreak Monday that it might be the last such shipment of supplies from the federal government for some time.
Shah also revealed that two more Maine residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brings the death toll in the state to three. The state has seen 275 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection.
The shipment of equipment that the Maine CDC is expecting won’t include ventilators, the much-discussed item that can help keep a patient alive who is struggling with breathing. But it does include 60,000 N95 masks, 143,000 procedure masks, 31,000 face shields, 25,000 surgical gowns, 1,500 coveralls and 184,000 gloves.
Shah said that there were rumors that the state might see more shipments down the road, but he and his staff were proceeding as if no more shipments will be coming.
“We understand that this third shipment may be the last cache that Maine CDC receives for quite some time,” he said. “We are hoping that's not true. But once again, hope is not an operational strategy in an emergency situation. And so we are pursuing other avenues to procure and produce additional PPE within the state.”
There are 92 available ICU beds in the state, Shah said, and 253 available ventilators. He also said that 87 “alternate ventilators,” meaning devices that just recently were approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration to serve in a pinch, are available.
“We are continuing to work with hospitals to track each and every one of these vital resources so that we can plan appropriately to make adequate and appropriate requests,” Shah said. “Also, so that we can load balance across the state. If we see a particular institution that is in dire need, this visibility into the data helps us engage in that load balancing across the state.”