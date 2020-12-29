(The Center Square) – Maine’s logging industry is set to receive long-awaited relief in the COVID-19 stimulus bill approved by Congress on Dec. 22, though how the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to distribute the $200 million allocation among loggers nationwide has not been determined.
It’s the first such federal relief for the industry, which has seen 30% to 40% reduction in wood markets tied to the COVID-19 recession and the April explosion at the Pixelle Specialty Solutions pulp mill in Jay.
“The significance of this announcement for timber harvesters and haulers in the United States cannot be overstated,” Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said in a news release. “At no prior time in our nation’s history have loggers been offered formal support and relief from our nation’s government."
"Loggers and truckers need the same help and recognition farmers and fishermen have received since the pandemic began, now at long last they are getting it,” Doran added
In an email response to The Center Square, Doran said that based on the language in the bill, it’s not yet clear when the funding will arrive. It’s hoped it will be soon, as loggers across the country seek to address COVID-19’s financial impact on the industry.
“We wish there was more money available as losses nationwide for 2020 are over $1.83 billion but this is a monumental moment so we are enamored that loggers are included,” Doran said.
Mike St. Peter, Certified Logging Professionals program director, told The Center Square by email the relief was great news for loggers and that going forward he would like to see help for logging contractors and their employees, as well as sole proprietors.
“It will help to subsidize the lack of income caused by the COVID pandemic and additional challenges with markets for Maine loggers,” St. Peter said. “Loggers and their expertise support a huge forest products industry here in Maine. The focus of this workforce is incredible and on the frontline each and every day.”