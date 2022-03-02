(The Center Square) – Plans to create a $900,000 legal fund to buoy lobstermen whose livelihoods could be impacted by pending new federal regulations aimed at protecting critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has been approved by a Maine legislative panel.
Tuesday's unanimous vote by the Marine Services Committee is a reversal for the Democratic-controlled panel, which last week rejected a similar proposal that would have diverted fees the state imposes on the commercial fishing industry into a legal defense fund to help lobstermen fight the new regulations.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, amended the proposal to draw $500,000 in funding from the state's general fund, which has reported a record surplus. The remainder of the funds will come from the state's surcharge on lobster licenses. Faulkingham, a lobsterman, also added a two-year expiration date for the new program.
Under the plan, the funds would be made available to the Maine Lobstermen's Association and Maine Lobstering Union, both advocacy groups.
The new regulations, which are set to go into effect on May 1, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
They will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed a lawsuit in September seeking to block the regulations, which it says will cost the commercial fishing industry upward of $80 million.
A U.S. District Court judge in October blocked the new rules from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court, saying the plaintiffs have a "strong enough likelihood of success" over claims related to the seasonal closure. But a federal appeals court issued a ruling that reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
The legal challenge is one of several related to federal protections for North Atlantic right whales, whose numbers have dwindled to about 330 worldwide as a result of ship collisions, entanglement in fishing gear, poor reproduction and high mortality.
Commercial fisherman say fatalities from entanglements are rare and that the whale protection rules will doom an industry already struggling amid regulations and closures of fishing areas.
Last week, the Marine Resources Committee approved a separate legislative proposal to create a $30 million relief fund to provide financial help to the state's lobster industry.
Efforts to help buoy the state's lobstermen comes after the industry reported a record haul last year.
In 2021, Maine lobstermen reported landings valued at more than $725 million, the largest increase in the history of the state's fishery.
The proposed legal defense fund now moves to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, which must approve the bill before sending it to the full Legislature for consideration.