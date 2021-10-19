(The Center Square) – Maine's lobster industry has been given a temporary reprieve from new whale protection rules after a federal judge blocked a pending closure of state waters.
On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker granted a request by the Maine Lobstermen’s Union for a temporary injunction blocking the new rules, which would have made a section of the Gulf of Maine waters from Casco Bay to Mount Desert Island off-limits until January 2022. The closure was set to go into effect on Oct. 18.
“I find that the certain economic harms that would result from allowing this closure to go into effect outweigh the uncertain and unknown benefits of closing some of the richest fishing ground in Maine for three months based on a prediction that it might be a hotspot for right whale entanglement,” Walker wrote in his 28-page ruling.
Walker added that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which issued the new rules aimed at protecting critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, "should be able to generate evidence more reliable than abstract mathematical models to prove or disprove right whale occurrence rates in the Gulf of Maine in the winter season."
In a statement, Alfred Frawley, the union's attorney, called the ruling "a significant step in protecting one of Maine’s most precious industries."
“The lobstering industry is not only a treasure to Maine but a treasure to our American history," Frawley said in a statement. "The regulations proposed by federal agencies would have had a chilling impact on communities throughout Maine. We will continue to push for science and data that reflect what is truly happening in our industry."
The new regulations will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering from October through January.
They will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
But one of the most damaging provisions of the new rules would shut down a sizable portion of state waters to lobstermen during the lucrative winter months.
In his ruling, Walker wrote that NOAA "may not enforce closure of the disputed area pending further order of the court."
NOAA issued a brief statement on Monday saying that lobster and crab pot fishermen can continue to drop lines in the restricted area while the lawsuit is being considered, but noted that the other measures in the new rules "will go into effect as planned."
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 360. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.
But critics of the plan point to federal data showing that Maine lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years.
Of the 34 right whale deaths since 2017, only 12 have been in U.S. waters, the data shows.