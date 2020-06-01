(The Center Square) – A coalition of non-profit groups is calling for state officials to help educate voters about election security measures that will be in place ahead of the July 14 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
Part of the effort involves allocating some of Maine’s $1.25 billion in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding toward election measures, Anna Kellar, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Maine, told The Center Square.
“We’re making sure voters and election officials have everything they need to be as confident as possible going into this election,” Kellar said. “They have right now $3.5 million from the CARES Act [for election assistance], which would cover most of what we are talking about, but it requires 20 percent matching state funds. There are federal lobbying efforts to reduce or eliminate that.”
Most states face budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 economic downturn and many legislatures are not in session.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, signed a letter last month asking for relief from the matching requirement.
The coalition is encouraging people to register as soon as possible so they can vote in a manner in which they feel comfortable.
“In an ideal world, Maine would already have online voter registration but is one of the few states that doesn’t,” Kellar said.
Maine usually places first or second among states for highest voter turnout (alternating with Minnesota) and Kellar hopes 2020 won’t see a sharp decline in numbers.
Usually, the majority of Maine residents choose to vote in person, but given the COVID-19 situation, more people may choose to vote absentee.
“When an individual is casting their ballot, there is a strong chain of custody and procedure for these ballots getting counted. The Secretary of State has a team member with a cybersecurity background to make sure all their tabulators are secure,” Kellar said.
The CARES Act funding also would help provide safety resources at polling places, including personal protective equipment for poll workers, and educate residents about registration deadlines and mail-in options.
“It would go a long way toward it, it would get us a lot of what we need for July; I don’t think it would get us everything we need for November,” Kellar said. “Hopefully things will be addressed in an Executive Order from Governor Mills; we hope the governor will use that as a way to reassure everyone that there’s a plan in place.”