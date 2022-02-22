(The Center Square) – Maine's leaders are urging the Biden administration to extend cost sharing agreements with states to help them cover the ongoing costs of pandemic-related recovery.
In a letter to President Joe Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell, Gov. Janet Mills and members of the state’s congressional delegation called for another extension of an agreement that requires the federal government to cover 100% of the costs for public assistance to local governments for pandemic relief.
"Despite Maine having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, our hospitals continue to struggle under the strain of new cases," the leaders wrote. "This presents significant challenges to our local governments tasked with providing essential services without contributing to the spread of COVID-19."
The letter, which was also signed by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, said the expanded federal assistance is supporting essential services to vulnerable members, "including an increasing number of asylum seekers, without taking on a significant and potentially damaging financial burden."
Last year, Biden authorized FEMA to increase the federal cost share for public assistance from 75% to 100% to divert more pandemic relief to states and local governments.
Biden extended the policy through April 1, but Maine officials say more time is needed to support communities that are receiving the federal pandemic aid.
Officials pointed to a shelter program in Portland that's providing housing for 1,150 people a night at shelters and local hotels. About 30% of the program's $3.6 million cost is being covered by FEMA funding, with the remainder covered by the state. Without FEMA funding, the city would be on the hook for the emergency housing costs, triggering a possible tax increase.
"We are grateful for this increased federal assistance, and for the administration's actions to extend this funding over the past year," Mills and other officials wrote. "However, we strongly believe that the circumstances requiring this 100% federal cost share are still very present in our communities, and that another extension is necessary and justified."