(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation have made a last-ditch request to delay new federal whale protection rules, citing concerns that commercial fishermen won't be able to comply.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Mills and other elected officials urge federal regulators to extend the May 1 deadline to comply with the new regulations, which are aimed at protecting critically endangered North Atlantic right whales by setting a seasonal closure and requiring costly modifications to gear.
Mills, along with Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and other members of the state's delegation, wrote that lobstermen are "working earnestly to conform to the new requirements and preparing to absorb anticipated losses" but are encountering shortages in the supply of the gear they need to purchase under the new rules.
"The large projected economic losses, the negligible change to risk, and the unavailability of rope and weak links are all clear reasons to direct NMFS to extend the compliance date to July 1, 2022," the officials wrote. "This is a critical opportunity for NMFS to review updated information, demonstrate good faith, and bolster trust with stakeholders. It must not be overlooked."
The Maine officials cited research suggesting a 60-day delay in the regulations "would present negligible additional risk to whales, but would meaningfully reduce the economic harm to the lobster fishery."
Meanwhile, a failure to extend the deadline to comply with the new rules will cost the state's commercial fishing industry an estimated $7.3 million, they claimed.
"Specifically, the rule cuts short a highly productive period for many lobstermen who will have to bring their gear ashore sooner than usual to make the required changes," they wrote.
The new rules require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
Estimates provided by the Maine Lobstermen's Association suggested the required gear modifications and other mandates will cost the industry more than $10 million.
The trade group filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block the regulations and a U.S. District Court judge in October issued an order preventing the seasonal closure and gear modification requirements from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court. But a federal appeals court issued a ruling that reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
Mills has sided with the state's fishing industry in lawsuits seeking tougher regulations and hired a private law firm to intervene on behalf of lobstermen.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions, entanglement in fishing gear and poor reproduction and high mortality. Scientists say the worldwide population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year.
But trade groups point to federal data showing that Maine's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years.