(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers have shifted gears on a controversial proposal to increase state vehicle safety inspection fees, following a threat by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to veto the bill.
On Monday, the Democratic-controlled Legislature quietly rejected a bill that called for doubling fees for annual noncommercial vehicle inspection stickers to $25. The current fee is $12.50 for most vehicles.
The measure was put up for a vote by the Legislature's Transportation Committee, which approved it as a committee bill, allowing it to bypass the normal public hearing process and go straight to a vote in both chambers.
The measure sailed through an initial vote in the House of Representatives and was headed for approval in the Senate before Mills issued her veto threat to legislative leaders. The Senate and later the House voted to reject the plan.
The inspection fee hike was recommended by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Working Group, which was created by the Transportation Committee last year to consider whether the state should modify or eliminate the vehicle inspection system.
The 10-member panel included state lawmakers, law enforcement officials and representatives of Maine auto dealers and businesses that conduct vehicle inspections.
The state receives about $3.5 million a year in revenue from vehicle inspections, issuing roughly 1.3 million stickers a year, according to the Maine State Police.
In a January report, the group recommended that vehicle inspections should continue to be conducted annually, but that the fee should be increased to "somewhere between $25 to $35 per inspection."
Members of the panel argued that the $1 million dollar annual cost to the state for running the inspection program was worth it because it "saves lives" and "only creates a minimal inconvenience for the value of the service provided."
The report cited a 2020 Carnegie Mellon nationwide study suggesting that at least 51 lives were saved, 2,214 fewer people were injured and there were 7,277 fewer property damage crashes that year as a result of Maine's vehicle inspection system.
"With that being said, the benefit of saving 51 lives a year far exceeds all costs associated with the current inspection program," the motor vehicle inspection group's report stated.