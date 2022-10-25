(The Center Square) – Maine's congressional delegation is leading a push to provide more resources for states to test and remediate pollution from so-called "forever" chemicals.
A bipartisan bill filed by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden would authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer grants for states to help farmers whose crops have been contaminated with PFAS, expand monitoring and blood testing, remediate the pollution, and even help relocate crops.
Collins said the USDA "needs to step up and provide support to farmers" whom she claims by "no fault of their own, are at risk of losing their livelihoods."
"This is not just a problem in Maine – PFAS contamination has been discovered on farms in New Mexico and Michigan, and this problem will only become more evident as testing becomes more readily available," the Republican said in a statement. "Thus far, the federal government’s response has failed to keep pace with this growing problem."
The proposed Relief for Farmers Hit with PFAS Act, which is cosponsored by New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, doesn't specify a source of funding for the grant program or provide any seed money to get it up and running.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
PFAS chemicals are showing up in tests of drinking water and soil across the country.
Maine is among dozns of states seeking to eliminate PFAS in food packaging and other products, while setting limits on the level of contaminants in drinking water and soil.
Tests of farms and private drinking water systems across the state have turned up high levels of the compounds, which have also been found in milk and agricultural products.
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill last year extending the statute of limitations for lawsuits involving PFAS contamination in soil and water systems to six years. The move is expected to increase the number of legal challenges against companies that caused the pollution.
Maine has banned aerial spraying of PFAS chemicals and was the first state to ban the practice of spreading PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge as fertilizer. State lawmakers have also been considering a plan to ban pesticides containing the compounds.
But farmers have complained that there isn't enough funding available to help them deal with the contamination.
"The threat of PFAS is not a hypothetical," King said in a statement. "Maine farmers are already losing crops, land, and livestock to contaminants, and if we don’t act quick, the crisis’ human health risks will escalate."