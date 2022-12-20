(The Center Square) – Maine’s congressional delegation has added a provision to a federal omnibus spending bill delaying new protections for critically endangered north Atlantic right whales, in effort to protect the state's embattled lobster industry.
The $1.7 trillion appropriations bill, expected to be approved by the House and Senate this week, includes a six year pause on federal regulations requiring fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce vertical lines in the water, and set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine off-limits during the winter months.
The lawmakers, including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine, said a delay in the rules will allow the lobster fishery to "continue to operate while still complying" with the new whale federal regulations.
"Without our provision, Maine’s iconic industry could be facing a complete shutdown — and the ripple effects across our state would have been widespread," they wrote.
The delay was also backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has argued the new federal regulations would be "devastating" for the state's storied lobster industry, which was valued at more than $900 million in landings last year.
But environmental groups decried the rider to the spending bill, which they said would "eviscerate" whale protections, interfere with an ongoing federal court case, and hasten the demise of the endangered species.
Erica Fuller, a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation, called the move a "profound and disturbing end run around the legal system" that will weaken important protections for endangered whales.
"Anyone who votes for this amendment has the blood of a magnificent endangered species on their hands," Fuller said in a statement. "The science is clear: Humans are killing right whales faster than they can reproduce, and entanglement in lobster gear is a leading cause."
Environmental activists have been pressuring the federal government to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of right whales, whose population has dwindled to about 360 worldwide.
But Maine's leaders say federal data show the state's lobstermen haven't reported an entanglement with a right whale in nearly two decades.
The commercial fishing industry sued the federal government over the new lobster regulations, and last month a federal judge said the new regulations will be delayed until December 2024, to give the federal government additional time to design them.
Meanwhile, the state is also pushing back against efforts by the food industry to pull lobsters from the shelves amid concerns about the impact on whales.
Earlier this month, Whole Foods announced plans to stop selling lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its retail stores across the country. The company cited concerns raised by a pair of sustainability groups over the impact of the lobster industry on whales.