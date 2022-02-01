(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are pitching a plan to buoy commercial fishermen whose livelihoods could be impacted by pending new federal regulations.
A proposal heard Tuesday by the Legislature's Committee on Marine Resources would require the state government to create a new $30 million fund "to mitigate negative financial impacts experienced by individuals and businesses involved in the state's fixed-gear fishing industry."
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, told the panel that the federal restriction "challenges the viability, sustainability and future of Maine's fixed gear fishing industry."
"The long-term sustainability of Maine’s fixed gear fishing industry requires immediate action to mitigate the fiscal losses experienced by those who relied on offshore fishing as part of their livelihood," Stover said in testimony. "We need to create some level of certainty and relief for the people who work and support our coastal communities."
The new regulations, which are aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
They will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen's Association, said the cost of complying with the new regulations could range from $50 million to more than $81 million.
"Maine’s lobster industry faces many challenges as a result of the federal whale rules which include the cost to comply in the short-term, ongoing litigation, and the very real possibility that Maine’s lobster fishery will be dismantled as it struggles to comply with a 98% risk reduction," he said in testimony on Tuesday in support of the measure.
The association filed a lawsuit in September seeking to block new regulations it argues will doom the industry, which is already struggling amid regulations and closures of fishing areas.
A U.S. District Court judge in October blocked the new rules from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court, saying the plaintiffs have a "strong enough likelihood of success" over claims related to the seasonal closure. But a federal appeals court issued a ruling that reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
A fiscal note attached to the bill said the proposal calls for using state surplus money to create the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan Impact Fund fund. The state Department of Marine Resources would be required to set the criteria for qualifying for the grants.
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the state Department of Marine Resources, told the committee that the Mills administration supports providing relief to commercial fishermen but pointed out that the money for the relief fund could be impacted by budgetary constraints.
Gov. Janet Mills has sided with the state's fishing industry in lawsuits seeking tougher regulations and hired a private law firm to intervene on behalf of lobstermen.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions, entanglement in fishing gear, and poor reproduction and high mortality. Scientists say the worldwide population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year.
But fishing associations point to federal data showing that Maine's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years.
Of 34 right whale deaths since 2017, only 12 have been in U.S. waters, the data shows.