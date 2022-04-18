(The Center Square) – The Maine Legislature has given its initial approval to a proposal aimed at expanding the amount of affordable housing amid chronic shortages.
The measure, filed by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, would allow accessory dwelling units to be built in residential zoned areas in cities and towns, with up to two housing units on a single-family dwelling lot and up to four units in targeted "growth areas" within a community.
The House of Representatives approved the bill by a vote of 78-51 on Thursday, while the state Senate passed the measure Friday with a 20-13 vote.
Fecteau said the proposal would still give cities and towns the authority to set and enforce local zoning regulations, but wouldn't allow them to block accessory dwellings in residentially zoned areas.
"In other words, it gives control to the most local entity of all: Maine people," Fecteau said in recent testimony on the proposal. "It tells folks like you and me that if we own property in a residential zone and we want to build a duplex, we should have the right to do so."
Maine leaders say a shrinking inventory of housing – for both market-based and affordable units – is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies to the state.
Allowing accessory dwelling units on single-family homes was one of the key recommendations of a state commission that released a report earlier this year calling for an overhaul of Maine's land use and zoning regulations to expand affordable housing options.
The 15-member commission noted that the median home price last year in Maine – which was $256,000, a 14% increase over 2019 – is "unaffordable" for most homebuyers. Housing is deemed “affordable” when a tenant or homeowner pays no more than 30% of their salary on it, according to state housing officials.
But Fecteau's proposal has its share of critics who say it would usurp the "home rule" authority of cities and towns to control planning and zoning within their borders.
Kate Dufour, of the Maine Municipal Association, said in testimony opposing the bill that city and town leaders are concerned about the "erosion of local decision-making authority, the one-size-fits-all approach, and the speed with which these recommendations are proposed to be implemented without requiring a study on the impacts."
Earlier this year, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a plan that sought to increase taxes on high-end real estate transactions to help pay for affordable housing projects.
The plan, which was approved by the state Legislature, would have scrapped Maine's flat rate for real estate transfer taxes and replaced it with a "graduated" system that lowers the rate for some homeowners and increases rates for higher valued homes. The funds would have been earmarked for affordable housing programs.
Advocates said the modest increase in the real estate tax would help pay for affordable housing projects in Maine, which are in desperate need.
But Mills said changes would increase taxes with many people still struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic.
Fecteau's bill must still come up for additional votes in both chambers, before heading to Mills' desk for consideration.