(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers failed to override Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill that would have given farm workers in the state the right to unionize to push for labor reforms.
A proposal seeking to override Mills' veto of LD151 was approved by a vote of 67-66 on Wednesday in the House of Representatives, but well short of the two-thirds majority needed to reverse the governor's decision. The Senate didn't take up the bill because of the House's failure to override it.
Legislation narrowly approved by the House and Senate last year called for allowing laborers working on farms that employ more than five people to join unions and organize for the purposes of collective bargaining for wages, hours, working conditions and benefits.
The proposal also called for closing loopholes in state and federal labor laws for farm workers, who are not covered by Maine’s minimum wage and overtime regulations.
Labor unions, Democratic lawmakers and social justice groups had pushed for the changes, arguing that Maine farm workers are being taken advantage of by their employers.
But Mills vetoed the bill earlier this month, saying it would negatively impact family-owned farms and the state's agricultural sector which is struggling to survive amid the prolonged pandemic.
"While this bill is well-intended, I fear its unintended consequence would discourage the growth of farms in Maine," the Democrat wrote in her veto message.
Mills said she is willing to work with legislative leaders, farming interests and advocates to develop a new bill "that provides appropriate protections."
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner, said in a floor debate on approval of the override that Mills' veto of the measure denies labor rights to Maine farmworkers "and keeps in place a system of laws that has historically given those rights to some and not all."
Farming associations and agricultural groups lobbied heavily against the measure and praised Mills for rejecting it.
Members of the House's Republican minority joined with a majority of Democrats to scuttle the attempt to override Mills' veto. Many said they felt the proposed reforms were aimed at curbing labor abuses at large scale farming operations, pointing out the majority of Maine farms are small and family owned.
"Maine farmers just aren’t doing the things this bill was trying to fix," said state Rep. MaryAnn Kinney, R-Knox, whose family owns a farm. "We fixed these problems over the years.”