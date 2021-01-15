(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers want to give local governments a say over the construction of utility transmission lines through their communities, with construction set to begin on a controversial 145-mile hydropower corridor that would run though some of the state's most pristine forests.
Several bills filed in the Maine Legislature for the upcoming session seek to curtail large-scale transmission projects or at least give locals more authority over pass-through issues.
One proposal, filed by Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmingham, would require municipal approval for new transmission line projects that run through their communities.
"Basically, it would give local municipalities the authority to get involved in the process," said Landry, who filed the bill on behalf of a constituent in his Upper Kennebec Valley district, where opposition to the project is widespread. "They would have the power to regulate what happens in their communities."
Another proposal filed by Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth would establish new statewide requirements for approving transmission lines and require local ratepayers to get benefits, among other changes.
"New transmission projects should guarantee both immediate and long-term benefits to Maine ratepayers," Grohoski wrote in an op-ed last year in support of similar proposals. "Mainers should not bear the cost, financial or environmental, of projects that provide profits for a company without service improvements to our communities."
Neither proposal would affect the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project, but are aimed at giving local governments more of a say over future projects.
Sandi Howard, who heads the No CMP Corridor PAC, a coalition of environmental groups opposed to the project, said there are several legislative proposals expected to be filed this session aimed at blocking the project, including one that might end up on the November ballot.
Among the proposals is legislation that would require a two-thirds vote on major transmission projects in the Upper Kennebec region on public lands or if they are longer than 50 miles.
"The corridor is nothing more than an extension cord through the heart of Maine's undeveloped forest to deliver dirty hydropower to Massachusetts ratepayers and billions in profits to two foreign corporations," Howard said. "Lawmakers are listening to their constituents. And there's a lot of concerns about this project."
Similar proposals were filed in the previous legislative session but failed to win approval.
Central Maine Power’s $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect calls for providing up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England region.
The project has cleared several regulatory hurdles, including approval by Maine's Land Use Planning Commission and state Department of Environmental Protection. In November, it was granted a permit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The hydropower corridor project still needs a presidential permit that would allow the transmission line to cross the Canadian border.
The utility argues that the clean energy project is good for the environment and it will reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warming planet.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swathes of untouched forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
They gathered enough signatures to put a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking voters to block the project, but the state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled it unconstitutional.
Opponents are gathering another round of signatures to put the question on the November ballot, in the event that lawmakers don't approve the legislation.