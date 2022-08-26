(The Center Square) – Members of Maine's congressional delegation are divided over President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan, which could erase debt for tens of thousands of borrowers in the state.
Biden's plan, which he unveiled on Wednesday, would wipe out $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for borrowers, depending on whether they were Pell Grant recipients. To qualify, borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year or $250,000 for a married couple. Biden also extended a pandemic-related federal moratorium on loan repayments until the end of the year.
But the plan is being panned by Maine's congressional lawmakers, some of whom called the sweeping declaration "unfair" to taxpayers who will have to foot the bill.
"This decision by the president is out of touch with what the majority of the American people want from the White House, which is leadership to address the most immediate challenges the country is facing," U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said in a statement. "The president should be taking action to reduce inflationary pressures; with this move, he potentially makes them worse."
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was equally critical of the president's plan, calling it "inherently unfair to millions of hardworking Americans who chose not to pursue higher education; paid their own way to attend a community college, trade school, or certificate program or paid off their student loans."
"Essentially, the president is requiring a hardworking logger to subsidize a graduate of Yale who is earning far more but has student loans," Collins said in a statement.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, was the only member of the state's delegation to praise Biden's debt forgiveness plan.
“Waiving $10,000 of student debt and extending the zero-interest payment pause is an important step towards addressing the crisis that has been crushing Americans for decades,” Pingree said in a statement. “Now, we must rethink our system that fostered this crisis in the first place: charging taxpayers seeking an education interest on their own money.”
A spokesperson for Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said he wants to see more of a focus on "directly and sustainably" reducing the "skyrocketing cost of college" tuition.
“Making higher education affordable and accessible is crucial to developing a 21st century workforce, supporting Maine’s growing industries, and providing every young American an opportunity for success," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Biden’s plan would benefit about 177,000 student loan borrowers in Maine, or about 95% of those who have outstanding federal loans, according to Maine Center for Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank. The average student loan in Maine is about $33,000, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
“Student debt prevents Mainers from buying homes and cars, getting jobs, and starting families," Jody Harris, vice president of operations and finance for the group, said in a statement.
“Federal action to forgive student loans particularly benefits Mainers, who hold more student debt than the average American, and would have outsized positive impacts for working Mainers, Black families, women, and people with low income," she added.