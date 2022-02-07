(The Center Square) – Bars and restaurants in Maine would be allowed to charge patrons an extra "service fee" to boost worker pay and help them recover losses from the pandemic under a proposal being considered by the state Legislature.
The bill, which goes before the Committee on Labor and Housing on Monday for a work session, would allow restaurants that pay their employees the state's minimum wage to add a new fee to food charges. Money generated by the fee could be used to increase worker pay or help cover employee health care or retirement benefits.
Backers of the measure, including House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, say the extra revenue could help restaurants struggling to recover from the pandemic and improve pay for workers.
Jackson said allowing employers to set service charges will "help small businesses address rising costs while also ensuring that they do right by their employees."
"To state it simply, the bill is good for businesses and workers," he said in recent testimony. "It encourages businesses to take care of their employees by providing the resources to do so."
Maine law allows service charges to be added to bills for catering services, but the law is silent as to whether restaurants are permitted to add non-tip service charges, supporters say.
Some restaurants have set service or administrative fees during the pandemic, but the charges have led to legal challenges over the state's interpretation of the law.
"This leaves many restaurants operating in a gray area," said state Sen. Heather Sandborn, D-Portland, a restaurant owner and co-sponsor of the bill. "We should give them clarity instead and offer both the certainty and flexibility restaurants need, particularly as they enter their third year of struggling with the effects of COVID-19."
Under the proposal, restaurants would be required to notify patrons that the new service charge is not considered a tip for employees.
Business groups have raised concerns about the proposal, saying it would force restaurants to set double-digit service charges to compensate for the loss of a tip credit for workers.
"The high service charge that would have to be added to a bill to make up for the loss of tip credit in service wages and provide higher wages for back of the house would be unpalatable to most customers," Alison Sucy, with the Maine Tourism Association, said in recent testimony opposing the bill. "Seeing additional charges beyond menu prices and taxes and still feeling the need to tip would make average-priced, affordable restaurants become unaffordable for low-to middle income families, seniors, and travelers on strict budgets."
Greg Dugal, director of government affairs for Hospitality Maine, another industry group, said the legislation is "well-intentioned" but "fraught with potential consequences."
He has called on the Labor Committee to convene a group of stakeholders to discuss details of the proposed legislation before moving ahead with it.
"There are many questions as to how this would be enforced and in what settings and for when and how long the tip credit restriction would last if service charge is implemented by the business," Dugal said.