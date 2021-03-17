(The Center Square) – Mainers will be guaranteed free access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations under a patient "bill of rights" sent to Gov. Janet Mills for consideration.
The proposal, which was approved by the House of Representatives and Senate during a two-day session last week, would require all state-regulated health care plans to fully cover the cost of COVID-19 testing, screening and vaccination for Maine residents.
Senate President Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, who co-sponsored the legislation, says it will prevent the state's health care providers from "nickel-and-diming" patients.
"To rebuild our communities and economy, we need to ensure that all Maine people – workers, seniors and families – can get the care they need and deserve without the fear of financial ruin," Jackson wrote in an op-ed published in local newspapers. "Testing, screening and vaccination can only help us get through the crisis if Maine people can access and afford them."
The proposal would allow qualified health care professionals, including dentists, to help with vaccination efforts. It would also allow drug prescriptions to be extended for up 180 days, and expand telehealth medicine to include audio-only services for people without the technology or reliable high-speed internet that's necessary for video conferencing.
Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, who co-sponsored the House version of the bill, said requiring health plans to cover COVID-19 testing and vaccination is "critical" for the state's recovery.
"We cannot have cost be a barrier to testing or vaccination," Fecteau said in recent testimony on the bill. "Getting Mainers vaccinated is the best way to put an end to COVID-l9 s hold on our state, our lives and our economy."
The proposal is backed by health care groups such the Maine Medical Society, which says many insured patients have faced unexpected out-of-pocket costs while some uninsured patients have been left with unaffordable bills for COVID-19 treatment.
"These gaps may lead some people to also worry they could face unexpected out-of-pocket costs for immunizations," Dan Morin, the group's spokesman, said during a recent hearing on the bill. "While making sure people trust that the vaccine is safe will be the highest priority, it will also be important to make sure that experiences with unexpected costs for COVID-19 testing or treatment do not deter people from getting vaccinated."
Health plans didn't oppose the legislation but raised concerns that the mandates on free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue after the governor's state of emergency is lifted. They also pushed for changes to the bill's prescription drug provisions.
Mills, who supports the changes, has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or send it back to lawmakers with amendments. If she approves the law, it goes into effect immediately.