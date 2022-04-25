(The Center Square) – A proposal to improve accountability and service of Maine's utilities is back on track with a compromise bill working its way through the state Legislature.
Under the proposal, filed by Gov. Janet Mills, Central Maine Power Company and Versant Power would be required to regularly demonstrate that they met the basic standards for utility operations, customer service and billing, and other benchmarks.
It would give state regulators the authority to crack down on the utilities by imposing harsh fines and penalties, including forcing the public sale of the utility for inadequate service.
The proposal was facing headwinds after members of the Legislature's Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology were split three ways over whether the bill should be approved.
Meanwhile, disagreements in the House over the wording of the final bill had threatened to table the measure for the remainder of the session.
But legislative leaders worked out those issues and put the issue up for a vote by the House and Senate last week. Several procedural votes are needed before it goes to Mills' desk for consideration.
Supporters like Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, said the oversight is needed to improve service for energy consumers who are "demanding more accountability from their electric utilities."
“It’s clear Maine people are at a breaking point and that many of our constituents have lost faith in their utilities," Vitelli said in remarks ahead of the vote.
Mills filed the legislation after vetoing a bipartisan bill that would have put a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve the creation of the Pine Tree Power Company by taking over the sprawling distribution and service areas of Central Maine Power Company and Versant Power.
Lawmakers weren't able to muster enough votes for the two-thirds majority needed to override her veto.
Mills cited a number of concerns about the bill, including its governance structure, potential for protracted litigation and delays in meeting the state’s climate goals.
But Mills has been vocal in her concerns that service by the state's two largest utilities is "abysmal" and has urged lawmakers to come up with a better plan.
"Whether it’s poor customer service, billing problems, or extended power outages, the issues experienced by Maine people over the past several years have made clear that Maine doesn’t have the tools it needs to hold our utilities accountable," Mills said in a statement accompanying her latest proposal. "It’s time for that to change."