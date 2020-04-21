(The Center Square) – A new law directs the state to increase reliance on Maine food producers, with the goal that 20 percent of food procured for the state will come from local sources within the next five years.
Under the law’s provisions, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) will create a Maine foods purchasing program to source products locally from farmers and other suppliers.
“Any time you get more local food onto peoples' plates, it's a good thing,” Jami Badershall, Communications Manager for the Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“Maine dairy is probably already served in most Maine institutions in the form of milk,” Badershall said. "It's one of the local foods that people often don't think about because it has always been there, but it comes from Maine farms spread all over the state. Consumers can go to a farm store and buy directly from the farmer or you can grab the store brand off the grocery store shelf with many options in between – it's all Maine milk.
Badershall suggested the law could also benefit Maine cheese, yogurt and ice cream makers, as well.
“In any case, this may bring more awareness to the plethora of foods grown, raised and produced in Maine, not just for those working in institutions, but for all consumers,” Badershall said.
The bill, which was sponsored by state Rep. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, will take effect on June 16, and calls for the 20 percent procurement goal to be in place no later than 2025, according to a news release from Hickman’s office.
“Buying local is better for the economy, the planet, and it allows Maine farmers to continue to do what they do best – conserve Maine open farmland and produce delicious food,” Badershall said.