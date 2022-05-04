(The Center Square) – Maine is launching a new $4 million program to help restaurants and other small businesses improve energy efficiency and the state meet its ambitious goals to reduce excess greenhouse gas emissions.
Under the new program, the state Department of Economic and Community Development will use the funds to provide incentives to restaurants and lodging operators in Maine to install high-efficiency heat pump systems for heating and cooling to reduce consumption of expensive heating fuels.
"Helping small businesses, like those in our critically important hospitality sector, transition away from expensive, harmful fossil fuels towards highly-efficient heat pumps and other improvements will help them save money and protect our environment," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.
The program also offers incentives for hospitality businesses to install LED lighting and to upgrade refrigeration systems, which can reduce their electricity costs.
"As Maine’s lodging and restaurants shift to high-performance heat pump systems for heating and cooling, they will save money on their energy bills while their customers enjoy greater comfort in all seasons," said Michael Stoddard, executive director of Efficiency Maine, an independent group that operates the state's energy efficiency programs.
Matt Lewis, president and CEO of HospitalityMaine, said the measure will provide relief for restaurants and lodging operators who "consume a large amount of energy" for the heating and cooling of their buildings.
"This assistance to offer more incentives to install heat pumps and modernize heating systems through Efficiency Maine will help reduce costs over time and will be very valuable in this era of rising energy prices," he said.
The new grant program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with federal relief money.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act last year, which provided direct payments to individuals and billions of dollars for states and local governments.
Overall, Maine is getting more than $4.5 billion from the ARPA law, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.