(The Center Square) – A state Superior Court judge has upheld a voter-approved plan to give "hazard pay" to Maine's frontline workers, but they likely won't see a bump in paychecks until next year.
On Monday, Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren issued a ruling that the wage-increase referendum approved by Portland voters in November should be allowed to go into effect.
"The court concludes that as a matter of law the emergency minimum wage provision was validly enacted under the Maine constitution," Warren wrote in the 19-page ruling.
But the judge delayed its implementation until Jan. 1, 2022, to give businesses more time to adjust to paying the time-and-a-half hazard pay wages.
"The court recognizes that the ballot question might have led voters to believe that the emergency wage provision would take effect during the existing state of emergency," Warren wrote in the ruling. "Nevertheless the court is constrained to follow law court precedent that when the wording enactment is unambiguous … the court may not seek a contrary result."
In November, Portland voters approved a referendum to gradually raise the minimum wage from $12 to $15 an hour by 2025 and require emergency time-and-a-half "hazard pay" for essential workers on top of the new minimum wage. That equates to $18 per hour for most workers and $9 per hour for tipped workers.
But the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the city in December, seeking to overturn or delay provisions of the wage-increase referendum.
Lawyers representing the chamber, the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services and several Portland restaurants and business owners, argued that Portland's voters had exceeded their constitutional authority by approving a wage increase.
The groups also argued in court filings that the emergency hazard pay provision could jeopardize the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Warren rejected that argument.
"There is no evidence, and the court is not persuaded, that the presence of the emergency wage provision has had or will have any effect on the actions of the governor to utilize her state of emergency powers to respond to the pandemic," he wrote in his ruling.