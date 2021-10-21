(The Center Square) – Maine has joined a group of 31 other states that share voter information and cancel registrations of voters who have moved out of state or died.
Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center will keep the state's voter lists accurate and prevent election fraud.
"With ERIC we’ll be able to contact eligible, but unregistered, voters so that they can participate in our democratic process, while also keeping currently registered voters’ information up-to-date so that as many Mainer citizens as possible can vote and have confidence that their vote matters," she said in a statement.
Lawmakers approved the move to join the national voter database as part of the biennial state budget passed earlier this year and signed by Gov. Janet Mills.
Maine will join 31 other states in the consortium, including Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida and Pennsylvania.
The program identifies voters who may have registered in multiple states, moved away or died. Maine election officials will be required to contact flagged voters and could cancel inactive voters if they don't cast ballots in two consecutive federal election cycles. It also requires states to reach out to citizens who are eligible to vote but not yet registered.
ERIC checks out-of-date records found by comparing voter registration data to motor vehicle licensing data, and to the Social Security Administration's master death index list.
The registry verification system has led to the removal of nearly 400,000 voters who had died since they last voted, according to the group's website.
"ERIC membership will improve the accuracy and integrity of Maine’s voter rolls, while also increasing the number of registered voters in the state," said Shane Hamlin, the nonprofit group's executive director.
Groups that work to increase voter participation say ERIC has improved election integrity and voter confidence in states that have joined the program.
"These states have demonstrated that voter list maintenance doesn’t have to be a choice between sloppily removing voters who are still eligible to vote or leaving people who’ve moved away or died on the list," David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said in a recent blog post.
"With state-of-the-art technology, states can do proper list maintenance while complying with the law and ensuring that all eligible voters – and only eligible voters – are on the list."