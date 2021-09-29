(The Center Square) – Maine is siding with the commercial fishing industry in a lawsuit seeking to reduce risks to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, arguing that the fate of the state's lobstering industry hinges on the outcome.
The lawsuit, filed by the conservation group Center for Biological Diversity and other groups in 2018, seeks to force the National Marine Fishery Service to take aggressive steps to protect the right whale population.
The groups argue that fisheries managers violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing lobstermen to use vertical lines that have been known to cause entanglements.
But Gov. Janet Mills said a court decision in the plaintiff’s favor in the lawsuit could close Maine’s lobster fishery altogether, which she called "a completely unacceptable outcome that would be devastating to our lobstermen and their families and devastating to our coastal communities and our economy."
"We will fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening," Mills said. "Intervening in this case is a critically important step in the state’s efforts to support Maine’s vital lobster industry."
The Mills administration has hired Nossaman LLC, a national law firm with experience litigating Endangered Species Act issues related to commercial fishing.
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of Maine’s Department of Marine Resources, said the outside legal expertise will provide the state with "the resources necessary to capably represent the interests of Maine’s lobster industry in this pivotal court fight."
“We worked closely with industry to develop approaches that would minimize the hardship to fishermen, and through that effort, informed the rulemaking process," Keliher said in a statement. "But the battle for this industry is also being waged on multiple fronts.”
Last week, the Maine Lobstermen's Association filed a lawsuit seeking to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering from October through January.
The regulations, finalized in August, will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals.
In the lawsuit, the association argues the new whale protection regulations will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
"Unfortunately, these punishing measures will provide no appreciable benefit for north Atlantic right whale while at the same time decimating the main lobster fishery," lawyers for the association wrote in the 32-page complaint.
The association's lawsuit points out that the new restrictions won't affect the Canadian shipping industry, or lobster and crab trap fishing fleets, which aren't subject to the same scrutiny.
"Eliminating the main lobster fishery will not end right whale deaths in Canada or vessel strikes," they wrote in the complaint.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 360. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.
Environmental activists have been pressuring fisheries managers for years to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles.
But critics of the pending restrictions point to federal data showing that Maine lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years.