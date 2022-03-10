(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 660 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended March 5, the agency reported on Thursday. That's six fewer than the prior week.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 7,942 in the week ending Feb. 26. That's 201 more than the previous week.
Maine has distributed more than $2.5 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to more than 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Despite the improving economic conditions many employers are still struggling to find workers amid a hiring crunch economists say is holding back recovery.
Business leaders had hoped that the end of the federal unemployment programs last year would result in a boost in hiring, but that doesn't appear to have happened.
Economists speculate that some workers won't be coming back to their jobs as a result of the pandemic, a shift to remote work and changes in the labor market.
Nationally, jobless claims unexpectedly ticked up last week. There were 227,000 new claims filed in the week that ended March 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 11,000 more than the previous week.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 26 were also higher than the preceding week, increasing by 25,000 to more than 1.49 million, the agency said.
Overall, more than 1.9 million Americans were receiving some type of jobless benefits in the week ending Feb. 19, according to the agency's report.