(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine fell again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 489 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 25 – down by 69 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 6,693 in the week ending Sept. 18. That's 1,413 fewer than the previous week.
There were 80 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program created to provide benefits for those who didn't qualify for state unemployment. That's 22 fewer than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic – including a $300 per week enhanced benefit – expired on Sept. 4.
Maine has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.9% in August, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Nationally, there were 362,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Sept. 25, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 18,000 to more than 2.8 million nationally for the week that ended Sept. 18, the agency said.
More than 5 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Sept. 11, the agency reported. That's more than 6.2 million less than the previous week.