(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine continued a downward slide last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 649 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 4 – down by 70 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 6,599 in the week ending Aug. 28, a drop of 466 over the previous week.
Last week's decline in new state filings was offset by a slight increase in new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program created to provide benefits for those who didn't qualify for state unemployment. There were 137 new PUA claims last week, 37 more than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic expired last week.
Maine has distributed more than $2.4 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to about 380,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.9% in July, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Nationally, there were 310,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Sept. 4, an increase of 35,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 22,000 to about 2.7 million nationally for the week that ended Aug. 28. That's a new pandemic low, according to the federal agency.
Overall, an estimated 11.9 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Aug. 21, the agency reported.