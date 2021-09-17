(The Center Square) – Mainers seeking to return to the workplace more than a year after the pandemic began are encountering a number of challenges, from a lack of child care options to lackluster wages, according to a new report.
The survey, conducted by the Maine Department of Labor, found that of 2,600 workers surveyed, many faced barriers returning to the labor force. They range from a lack of good pay and benefits to access to child care and transportation, or a mismatch between their skills and available jobs.
Other respondents cited ongoing health concerns and an uptick in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
The lack of quality jobs was among the top complaints, according to the survey, with 29% of respondents citing insufficient wages in the jobs that have been offered.
Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said the poll results suggest that the state needs to expand a number of programs to help jobless workers reenter the labor force.
"This survey reinforces the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to getting Maine people back to work," she said in a statement.
When asked what it would take for them to return to the workplace, about 32% said they needed to find a job relevant to their skills. About 14% said affordable housing, which has been a pressing issue for Maine as housing and rental costs skyrocket.
Overall, new claims for unemployment in Maine have been dropping for several weeks as more workers return to the state's labor force or run out of benefits.
The report comes as Maine employers are still struggling to find new workers to fill vacancies.
Matthew Lewis, president and CEO of HospitalityMaine, and there are plenty of jobs in the hospitality sector, and the state and private sector must work together to connect workers to them.
"We recognize that there are significant barriers that many job seekers are facing as they look to rejoin the workforce," he said. "These are challenges that we will need to work together to solve."
Gov. Janet Mills has taken a number of steps to deal with the shortage of labor, including the re-institution of a work search requirement mandating that individuals receiving jobless benefits actively look for work and accept positions for which they are "reasonably qualified." Those who refuse to accept an offer can lose their unemployment benefits.
Maine was among several other states and cities that have offered cash bonuses and other incentives to lure workers back to their jobs, but that didn't move the dial much either.
The $10 million initiative, rolled out in June, was intended to help fill thousands of vacant jobs during the busy summer tourist season. It provided a one-time, $1,500 payment for eligible workers who started new jobs and remained employed for at least eight weeks and didn't file for unemployment benefits.
But only about 400 of 7,500 eligible businesses took advantage of the cash bonuses on behalf of their employees, according to newly released state data.
Employers have complained that generous unemployment benefits doled out during the pandemic gave some laid-off workers more income from federal and state payments than they would normally make on the job, making it harder to bring those people back to work. Those federal programs expired on Sept. 4.