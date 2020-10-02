(The Center Square) – The many visiting workers in Maine amid the COVID-19 pandemic will have to pay Maine income tax if they are in state more than 183 days – and the state will be on the lookout.
With the Legislature not scheduled to reconvene before January, those wishing to plan ahead can glean information from Maine Revenue Services, the Portland Press Herald reported. Michael Allen, the associate commissioner for tax policy at the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, told the Herald some of the key focus areas are:
• Advising Maine residents who previously commuted out of state and paid taxes to that state, but now are telecommuting from their residence in Maine.
• Guiding out-of-state corporations who now have a sufficient tax responsibility to the state due to employees telecommuting from Maine.
For taxing purposes, someone living at their second home in Maine for more than 183 days during the tax year would be considered a Maine resident.
While there is no particular formula used to detect how long someone has been working in Maine, states can use a number of mechanisms. This includes matching Internal Revenue Service (IRS) information with state tax returns, as well as checking unemployment filings and other department records.
A number of states have put forth guidance on taxing income that is earned in remote locations. Maine Revenue Services has been reviewing its own policy, and recommendations are scheduled to be sent to Gov. Janet Mills.
Based on anecdotal data, a number of workers may be waiting for that guidance. People from many industries that can work remotely have come to Maine this year, seeking escape from big cities like New York where coronavirus shutdowns took hold early. Some went to second homes. Some have rented homes but plan to stay permanently. Some have since returned to their homes in other states.
Guidance also could come from Congress, which is considering the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act, but it is unlikely to be voted on by the end of this year.